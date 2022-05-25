Sue Gray’s full report has been published to offer the clearest look at the Partygate scandal which has sparked anger across the UK.

The civil servant has released her findings into parties held at the top of government during the Covid pandemic, concluding there was “a serious failure” to abide by standards expected of the public.

Her report offers an insight into leaving dos and other boozy gatherings, including drinking until the early hours of the morning, a scuffle breaking out and even a staff member vomiting.