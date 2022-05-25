‘We seem to have got away with our drinks’: Most damning quotes from No 10 officials in Sue Gray report
Civil servant exposes messages warning parties would be ‘comms risk’ and ‘drinks that aren’t drinks’
Sue Gray’s full report has been published to offer the clearest look at the Partygate scandal which has sparked anger across the UK.
The civil servant has released her findings into parties held at the top of government during the Covid pandemic, concluding there was “a serious failure” to abide by standards expected of the public.
Her report offers an insight into leaving dos and other boozy gatherings, including drinking until the early hours of the morning, a scuffle breaking out and even a staff member vomiting.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies