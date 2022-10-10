UK accuses Russia of ‘war crimes’ after missile strikes on Ukrainian cities
Prime minister to speak with Zelensky and G7 leaders in emergency call
A UK defence minister has accused Russia of “war crimes” after a series of missile strikes on civilian areas of Ukrainian cities hundreds of miles away from the frontline of the invasion.
Ukraine’s capital Kyiv was targeted today for the first time in months, and explosions were reported in Dnipro, Lviv, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr and Kropyvnytskyi in what appeared to be retaliation for the partial destruction of a bridge linking Russia to the occupied territory of Crimea.
Liz Truss will join fellow leaders of G7 nations - the US, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan and the EU - as well as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, on Tuesday for emergency talks by video conference on the situation.
