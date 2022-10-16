Iran’s leaders believe their own lies – and it’s dangerous

It is a formidable homegrown protest movement led by women and even young teenage girls defiantly ripping off their headscarves and ripping up icons of the Islamic Republic. They are joined by young men, mothers, fathers and labourers in what appears to be a wave of popular protest.

But much to the peril of the country, Iran’s top officials are downplaying it, even dismissing it, and refusing to bend or offer any concessions. They do not actually believe the protesters have any legitimate grievances. That is dangerous, but in keeping with the ideology of the cult-like clique at the helm in Tehran.

The protests have raged now for a month since the 16 September death of Mahsa Amini, who fell into a coma after she was abducted by the country’s morality police. In weeks of unrest, there have been at least 428 protests, reaching at least 112 Iranian towns and cities and leading to at least 233 deaths, according to Hrana, a network of Iranian human rights activists. The situation may only get worse.