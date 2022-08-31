Cast your mind back to May 2017. Theresa May’s snap election had looked a certain bet, then the Labour manifesto was launched. Bold social democratic policies captured the imagination: public ownership of rail, mail, water and energy. Strong on workers’ rights and reversing austerity. From 20 points behind, we were closing rapidly.

Then came the Manchester Arena attack on the 22 May, when a suicide bomber murdered 22 people, including children, at an Ariana Grande concert. Some 1,017 others were injured. Political orthodoxy predicted a “rally round the flag” effect would consolidate the Tory vote and halt Labour’s progress. But Labour defied orthodoxy and said if you want a peaceful Britain, you have to work for a peaceful world. With 41 per cent of the vote, Labour came close. But not close enough.

Fast forward five years – yes, it’s only been five years – and hope wears thin. Within that period the nation has endured the following: Grenfell, Cambridge Analytica, Windrush, Tommy Robinson, Boris Johnson comparing burqas to letter-boxes, Angela Smith’s “funny tinge” remark, Farage winning the European elections, Alistair Campbell voting Lib Dem, Theresa May’s resignation and Boris Johnson becoming PM.