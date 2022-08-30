Andy Burnham has called for “a pay restraint for people in the top half” amid the cost of living crisis.

“The gap between the bottom and the top has just got out of control,” the mayor of Manchester said during an interview with Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (30 August).

“Over the next three years, there needs to be a pay restraint for people in the top half, that means pay freezes or even pay cuts, and that can be used to bring up the pay of people at the bottom.”

