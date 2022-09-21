Liz Truss is surprisingly reluctant to take credit for saving jobs

The new business secretary, Jacob Rees-Mogg, was last seen in a top hat at the Queen’s funeral, so no one is going to accuse him of trying too hard to be in touch with the common people.

But he took benign and distant leadership too far today when he seemed reluctant to take credit for the plan to cut energy costs for businesses for the next six months. Perhaps he is embarrassed by the cost, which is unknown and mostly unknowable, although he mumbled something about “tens of billions” of pounds, and admitted that the scheme may well last longer than the six months that was confirmed today – in contrast to the two years for the support for household energy bills.

The size of the state intervention in the energy market ought to be an embarrassment to a government led by a new prime minister preaching the virtues of the free market and the small state. Indeed, although nearly everyone, including groups representing businesses, public sector bodies and charities, has welcomed the help, it has been condemned by the true believers of Liz Truss’s base.