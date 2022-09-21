Boris Johnson was among the latest group of MPs to pledge allegiance to King Charles III as the House of Commons met for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The former prime minister, who was replaced by Liz Truss earlier this month, 15th MP on Wednesday to take an oath of allegiance to the King.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the transport Secretary, was the first to swear in today.

The wording of the oath means politicians have already pledged their allegiance to the heirs and successors of the Queen, but many choose to take it again regardless.

