Partygate is not quite over – the Sue Gray report could have a sting in its tail for Boris Johnson

The report might provide more evidence about what Johnson knew when about the parties, and this could contradict what he told the Commons, writes Andrew Grice

Friday 20 May 2022 13:00
<p>If I was Johnson, I would be most worried about the final Partygate inquiry – by the Commons privileges committee into whether he lied to parliament</p>

Partygate is almost over... but not quite.

Boris Johnson’s allies are confident Sue Gray’s report next week will not trigger a vote of confidence in him by Conservative MPs. Yet there could be a dangerous sting in its tail: the report might provide more evidence about what Johnson knew when about the parties, and this could contradict what he told the Commons.

If I was Johnson, I would be most worried about the final Partygate inquiry – by the Commons privileges committee into whether he lied to parliament.

