Partygate is almost over... but not quite.

Boris Johnson’s allies are confident Sue Gray’s report next week will not trigger a vote of confidence in him by Conservative MPs. Yet there could be a dangerous sting in its tail: the report might provide more evidence about what Johnson knew when about the parties, and this could contradict what he told the Commons.

If I was Johnson, I would be most worried about the final Partygate inquiry – by the Commons privileges committee into whether he lied to parliament.