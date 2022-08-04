Scientists have restored blood circulation and other cell functions in pigs an hour after their death using new technology that delivers cell-protective fluid to organs and tissues.

The findings, published on in the journal Nature, could help extend the health of human organs during surgery and also make more transplants possible.

While the scientists, including those from Yale School of Medicine in the US, did not find any electrical brain activity associated with normal brain function following the procedure, the research confounds conventional wisdom on life and death.