Taiwan holds military exercises of its own in response to China drills
Taiwan’s Eighth Army Corps confirmed drills had started in southern county of Pingtung
Taiwan began a live fire drill exercise of its own on Tuesday in response to China’s ongoing display of military power following the controversial visit of American leader Nancy Pelosi to Taipei last week.
Taiwan’s Eighth Army Corps confirmed the drill began in the Pingtung region, in the south of the country.
The army will continue to train and accumulate strength to deal with the threat from China, said Lou Woei-jye, spokesperson for Taiwan’s Eighth Army Corps , reported the Associated Press.
