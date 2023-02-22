Looking to shop in a more eco-conscious way? Then Ebay’s refurbished hub should be on your radar. For the uninitiated, the section sells like-new products from big-ticket brands at discounted prices.

Offering a greener alternative to buying brand new, you can pick up everything from iPhones and laptops to the coveted Dyson airwrap – in turn, saving products from the landfill.

The sustainable and pocket-friendly hub also comes with a money back guarantee, meaning you’ll receive a full refund if it doesn’t arrive or isn’t as described.

Better still, the second-hand stalwart is offering 20 per cent off pricey Dyson refurbished products right now. The catch? You’ve only got until Friday to take advantage of the discount.

Whether you’re after a new cordless vacuum (Dyson models are bestsellers for good reason), an air purifier or the brand’s cult supersonic hair dryer, now’s the time to tick it off your wishlist. Here’s everything making a beeline to our baskets.

Dyson supersonic hair dryer, red/nickel, refurbished: Was £329.99, now £215.99, Ebay.co.uk

One of our favourite hair dryers for smooth and soft blow dried locks, our tester said using the tool daily “feels like a luxurious experience”. Praising the versatile choice of attachments for its multi-functional styling potential, our beauty writer loved the “hair-protecting heat settings”.

Thanks to the clever design, it was far easier to replicate a salon blow-dry at home and it boasted a far speedier drying time than their normal hair dryer – so much so, that they actually looked forward to using the tool. Right now, you can save £114 with the code automatically applied at checkout.

Dyson cyclone V10 absolute cordless vacuum, refurbished: Was £429.99, now £279.99, Ebay.co.uk

You can enjoy an extra £80 off Dyson’s cyclone V10 absolute cordless vacuum right now thanks to Ebay. Dyson’s premium appliance usually retails at £429.99 and our writer concluded it was well worth the investment in their review. “There’s no denying that it’s an expensive piece of kit, but… the outcome warrants the spend if you’re able to splurge on something really top-of-the-range.”

Praising how it converts into a handheld vacuum cleaner (which replaced their car vacuum), the crevice tool, sleek look and impressively lightweight design, they loved how seamless the swivel motion on the heads were. “It’s good at basically everything [and] it’ll streamline your cleaning process in almost every area of your life,” they said.

Dyson pure cool purifying tower fan, refurbished: Was £499.99, now £319.99, Ebay.co.uk

Dyson’s fan and air-purifier hybrid has the sleek look to match its sleek design. Owing to the filtration system, the purifying fan captures 99.5 per cent of particles with our tester arguing that it’s perfect for “allergy sufferers.” The versatile appliance helps tackle odours in your home before purified air is then projected throughout the room. The Dyson fan’s low noise levels also left our testers impressed “even when we weren’t using the ultra-quiet night mode”, and it comes with a range of settings for speed, oscillation and air direction.

