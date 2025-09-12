The ultimate gift guide for the Virgo in your life

Virgo season falls between 23 August to 22 September. It marks the end of summer and a significant shift in mood as autumn approaches. Virgo is the sixth astrological sign in the zodiac, symbolised by a maiden. It’s an earth sign, and Virgos are known for having a strong work ethic and being particularly observant and detail-oriented. This comes in handy as the summer ends and back-to-school season ramps up.

Whether you’re into astrology or not, chances are there’ll be a Virgo in your life that you’ll need to buy a gift for, so looking to the stars for guidance can’t hurt. I asked astrologer and founder of Soulloop, Priscila Lima de Charbonnières, for her tips on how to brighten a Virgo’s day – be it a birthday, an anniversary or even a consolation gift.

“Virgo are the thoughtful perfectionists,” she explains. “The best thing you can do to please one is to celebrate their dedication. Virgo loves systems that work, rituals that restore and tools that refine. They are devoted to growth, clarity and being of service.”

Lima de Charbonnières advises making your gift useful – thoughtful things that also play a role in making someone’s life easier are sure to please a Virgo. “Functional beauty is the best option, so think planner and elegant organising solutions, high-quality kitchen tools, natural skincare or a class to help them skill up,” she adds.

