Aaliyah has received her own Barbie doll in a special tribute, and it’s already sold out.

Mattel Creations launched the new doll on January 16, on what would have been the late R&B singer’s 46th birthday. In 2001, Aaliyah — whose full name was Aaliyah Dana Haughton — died in a tragic plane crash at the age of 22.

The doll modeled after the singer features a black leather crop top, matching black leather pants, gloves, sunglasses, and shoes. The look is inspired by Aaliyah’s outfit in the 1996 music video of her song, “One In A Million.”

Of course, the figurine’s black hair is styled with a side part, just like Aaliyah, who went by the nickname “Babygirl.” The doll is also part of Mattel’s latest Music Series doll.

“Aaliyah’s smooth vocals and innovative sound helped shape ’90s R&B, and her influence on music and fashion continues to be felt today,” Mattel’s description of the Barbie reads. “Our tribute to “Babygirl’s” life and sound will take any collection to the top of the charts.”

The exclusive doll will be on sale on MattelCreations.com until 11:59 pm ET on January 16, and only customers who are part of Mattel’s membership, Barbie Club 59, can get it there. The doll may be available at certain Target stores.

The Barbie doll Aaliyah is already sold out on Mattel Creations site and Target’s website ( Getty Images / Mattel Creations )

However, the doll, which retails for $55, is already sold out on MattelCreations.com. It’s also sold out on Target’s website.

The Barbie doll was also released with the help of Aaliyah’s brother, Rashad Haughton. Speaking to Forbes, Haughton said that launching the doll on Aaliyah’s birthday felt like the perfect tribute.

“Throughout the process, obviously, it takes a long time to get everything right and to do samples and to get the sculpts. And it’s amazing, but definitely a painstaking process,” he said. “As the time went on, we started to realize that, you know what, this is going to fall, and the timing is going to be perfect. Let’s choose my sister’s birthday.”

He added: “It’s a celebration of her life, a celebration of her legacy…for it to happen on my sister’s birthday when she came into this world is just perfect.”

In August 2001, Aaliyah had been on board an overloaded charter plane that nosedived in the Bahamas, killing her, the pilot, and seven members of her team. The artist had released her self-titled album just a month earlier.

During her short-lived career, Aaliyah helped redefine the genre, which earned her nicknames like “Princess of R&B” and “Queen of Urban Pop.” She remains widely referenced across hip-hop and R&B, with name-checks in songs by Jay-Z, Noname, Lil Wayne, Kendrick Lamar, and J Cole.