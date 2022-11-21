Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Adele has spoken candidly about her previous “disappointing” New Year’s Eve celebrations while announcing her plans to celebrate the end of 2022 on stage.

The “Easy on Me” singer, 34, who recently kicked off her long-awaited Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace to widespread acclaim, revealed on Instagram on Sunday that she would be adding two New Year’s Eve shows.

“New Year’s Eve has always been a let down for me, I seem to always end up spending it in a car on my way to or from somewhere! But not this year!!” Adele wrote on Instagram. “I’ll be ringing 2023 in on stage!!

In the post, Adele then revealed that she usually dresses up “to the nines” on New Year’s Eve, before requesting fans that attend the newly added concert dates do the same. “Let’s go all out black tie vibes,” she added.

The singer shared the announcement along with a photo of herself popping a bottle of champagne while dressed in a black gown and 2023 commemorative glasses.

The newly added shows will take place on 30 and 31 December, with Billboard noting that presale for those registered through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program will begin at 10am PT on Wednesday 23 November.

Adele’s announcement comes after she revealed that she’d “never been more nervous” ahead of the opening night of her residency on 18 November. The singer was initially due to perform 24 shows back in January, but postponed them after revealing in an emotional video that the show wasn’t ready.

In an Instagram post shared ahead of the first night, Adele said she was “feeling all sorts”. “I’m highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can’t sit still because I’m so excited,” she captioned a photo of herself standing on stage. “I always get scared before shows, and I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job.”

After she was greeted with a standing ovation on Friday, the British singer took the opportunity to express her gratitude to the crowd and to her fans. “Thank you so much for coming back to me,” she told the audience. “It looks just like I imagined it would. It’s just perfect. Thank you.”

The “Hello” singer’s Weekends with Adele residency will run until 25 March 2023.