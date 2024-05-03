Fans praise Anne Hathaway’s TikTok debut: ‘The queen is here!’

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Anne Hathaway aka the “Queen of Genovia” has finally joined TikTok, much to fans’ excitement.

On Thursday 2 May, the Idea of You star shared her very first TikTok post. The clip, which has been viewed nearly two million times, showed Hathaway as she reflected on her most memorable moments over the last four years.

“Since 2020 I’ve…” she wrote over the video, as compiled footage showed Hathaway’s favourite acting roles and iconic fashion looks. The TikTok audio was set to a viral mashup of Ethel Cain’s “Sun Bleached Flies” and “Dancing On My Own” by Robyn.

One of the clips featured in Hathaway’s TikTok debut was her widely-praised interaction with fans who swarmed her for a photo, as well as her viral dance moves at the Valentino Paris Fashion Week after-party last year.

The Hollywood star also referenced her recent The Devil Wears Prada reunion with co-stars Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt during the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

At the end of the clip, however, Hathaway joked that there was one thing she forgot to do in the last four years. “I forgot to join TikTok,” the Princess Diaries star quipped to the camera.

The Oscar winner has already gained nearly 260,000 followers on the platform in just one day, as fans in the comments section shared how overjoyed they were at Hathaway’s arrival to TikTok.

“THE QUEEN IS HERE!!!!!!!!!” wrote the official account for TikTok in the comments section.

“Wait a minute... you’re telling me that THE ANNE HATHAWAY is on TikTok!?” another fan said.

“THE QUEEN OF GENOVIA HAS ARRIVED,” a third person wrote, referencing Hathaway’s breakout role as Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries.

“I’m so obsessed with Anne Hathaway being on TikTok,” another user chimed in, while someone else said: “MOTHER HAS ARRIVED EVERYONE.”

Hathaway’s TikTok debut comes following the release of her latest film, The Idea of You, which became available to stream on Prime Video on Thursday. The movie – based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Robinne Lee – tells the story of 40-year-old single mother Solène (Hathaway) who falls in love with a pop star (Nicholas Galitzine) based on former One Direction member Harry Styles.

Although the Les Miserables star used TikTok to look back at some of her best moments over the last four years, she recently recalled feeling “chronically stressed” at the start of her career more than 20 years ago.

During an appearance on The New York Times podcast, The Interview, she explained that she could relate to some of the characters she’s played in the past, considering they were often “a really stressed out young woman” much like herself.

“And as a formerly chronically stressed young woman, which leads to all manner of things, I just remember thinking one day, ‘You are taking this for granted, you are taking your life for granted. You have no idea. Something could fall through the sky, and that would be lights out,’” Hathaway recalled.

She acknowledged feeling distant from herself at the time, and identified her anxiety as “somatic”.

“It feels a little too exposed to discuss the alienation I felt from my body, but there was a lot of somatic stress there,” she said.

These days, she’s developed certain tools to control her anxiety, adding: “So when I find the old instincts rising, I just tell myself, You are not going to die stressed.”

Earlier this month, Hathaway also revealed that she’s now five years sober from alcohol.