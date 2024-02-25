The Devil Wears Prada cast members Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt reunited at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday night (24 February).

Streep took to the stage first to present best actor in a comedy series - but told the audience that she had forgotten her glasses and the envelope with this year’s winner listed.

Hathaway and Blunt then entered from the wings and handed the missing items over, a nod to their roles as assistants to Streep’s Miranda Priestly in the film.

The pair went on to quote lines from The Devil Wears Prada and suggested Streep and Priestly are “like twins” - a claim the three-time Oscar winner fiercely denied.