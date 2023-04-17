Ariana Grande fans come to artist’s defence as she addresses health concerns

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans of Ariana Grande have come to the artist’s defence after she took to TikTok to address public scrutiny of her appearance.

In the video, which now has 12.5 million likes, the 29-year-old condemned the scrutiny she has experienced throughout her career.

“You have talked a lot about [my body] over the past decade, or longer, so I’d like to join in this time,” Grande said. “I think we could be, I think we should be, gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies, no matter what.”

In the comments section, fans to affirm the fact that she does not need to explain changes in her appearance. “You did not owe anyone this, but thank you for everything you said,” wrote one person.

Whilst discussing recent changes to her body which have attracted attention, Grande called out commentators for their misunderstanding of health.

“I know personally for me, the body that you have been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body,” she said.

“I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that in fact wasn’t my healthy.”

Fans expressed shock that the singer felt the need to make an explanatory video. “The fact that you came back on TikTok only to talk about this breaks my heart, you don’t deserve this” said one.

“You shouldn’t have to explain yourself, no good comes from commenting on other people’s bodies,” wrote another.

Whilst Grande acknowledged that she "shouldn’t have to explain" herself, she hoped "having an openness and some kind of vulnerability”, would be beneficial to others.

Ariana Grande at the Billboard Women in Music Event in December 2018 (Getty Images)

Grande, who has become known as a mental health advocate since speaking out about her struggles after the attack on Manchester Arena when she was performing five years ago, ended the video with an uplifting message.

“I think you’re beautiful, no matter what you’re going through, no matter what weight, no matter how you like to do your makeup these days, no matter what cosmetic procedures you’ve had, or not [had],” she said.

The video comes in the wake of Selena Gomez’s recent response to speculation about changes in her own weight. The actress and singer took to TikTok in February to share how medication for her chronic autoimmune condition, Lupus, caused her to gain weight, inducing a similar response from fans.

For anyone struggling with the issues raised in this piece, eating disorder charity Beat’s helpline is available 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677. You can visit their website here.

NCFED offers information, resources and counselling for those suffering from eating disorders, as well as their support networks. They can be reached by phone on 845 838 2040 or their website here.