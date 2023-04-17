Frank Ocean hinted that a new album is on the way during his Coachella headline set.

The artist addressed fans as he made his return to the stage after six years.

“I wanna talk about why we’re here because it’s not because of the new album,” he began.

“Not that there’s not a new album,” Ocean then added, drawing cheers from the crowd, appearing to suggest new music could be on the way.

During his headline set, Ocean also addressed the death of his younger brother.

