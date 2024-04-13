Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Barry Keoghan has been spotted filming his rumoured girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter during her debut Coachella performance.

In a clip posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, the Saltburn star is seen standing as close to the stage as he can with his phone to make sure he captures the set. “Barry Keoghan filming @SabrinaAnnLynn during her #Coachella performance,” the post was captioned.

During one part of the video, Keoghan is following the “Feather” singer with the phone and fully embracing his role as the cameraman.

Some people took to the comments section of the X post to mention how sweet the gesture was.

“CUTIE!!!!!!!” one comment read while another agreed, writing, “Supportive BF.”

Other commenters joked that this was how they knew the rumoured couple was serious about each other for Keoghan to do something like this for the singer. “He’s so in love,” one comment pointed out with another adding, “HE IS SO WHIPPED.”

In another clip posted on X, Keoghan is taking a break from his filming duties to just sit and watch the performance with everyone else in the audience. “If he doesn’t look at me the way Barry Keoghan looks at Sabrina Carpenter then I don’t want it,” text across the video reads in the post.

The actor was seen decked out in a white vest, Burberry-print shorts and a matching lanyard covering his mouth.

Keoghan and Carpenter were later caught on video as they hopped on a buggy cart following her performance.

Keoghan’s attendance with Carpenter at Coachella comes weeks after the actor supported the singer during Taylor Swift’s Erastour, where she was the opening act.

Carpenter was first romantically linked to Keoghan in December, after they were spotted in Los Angeles. While they’ve since been photographed together on multiple occasions, they haven’t publicly confirmed the relationship.

Earlier this month, fans spotted the Saltburn star at Taylor Swift’s Eras tour concert in Singapore, where Carpenter was the show’s opener. Following her set, she was captured leaving the stage and giving Keoghan a sweet hug.

They attended the Vanity Fair 2024 Oscars Party on 10 March, when they took their first public photo together. The rumoured couple was pictured with their hands covering their mouths, while the singer had her arm wrapped over his shoulder. Fans also spotted that he was wearing a friendship bracelet to the event, with a heart-shaped charm and letters that appeared to spell out the singer’s name, “Sabrina”.

While on the red carpet before the event in Beverly Hills, Keoghan posed only mere steps away from Carpenter. During the occasion, he was seen looking over at his rumoured girlfriend instead of paying attention to the camera in front of him.

With Keoghan’s head turned to the side, photographers continued to call out his name in an apparent effort for him to look forward. He then acknowledged his lack of focus towards the paparazzi on the red carpet, saying: “Sorry, I’m distracted.”

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan Carpenter addressed how her love life has continued to make headlines. However, she noted that she doesn’t pay attention to the romance rumours, which she said can appear before she’s even defined her relationship with the individual she’s been romantically linked to.

“I’m not really aware of that until I have someone random that I didn’t tell ‘Oh, I’m dating this person,’ tell me, ‘Oh, you’re dating this person,’” the Disney Channel alum explained. “It’s a weird thing and it’s so funny because it might be someone that I talked to three times, and I haven’t even decided if I like them. But it’s like, if you’re two feet away from them, then you are together.”