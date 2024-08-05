Support truly

Ben Affleck has been spotted with a new hairstyle, but some fans believe the look is more akin to a “midlife crisis” amid rumors surrounding his marriage with Jennifer Lopez.

The Oscar winner, 51, was photographed in Los Angeles, California, on August 3 sporting what appeared to be a shaved faux hawk. His head looked shaved on both sides, while his hair was slicked toward the front.

In photos obtained by People, Affleck was dressed in a black Red Hot Chili Peppers T-shirt, completing his rocker chic look with a black leather jacket, aviator sunglasses, black combat boots, and light wash gray jeans. The Gone Girl star was also photographed riding on a blue motorcycle. According to Page Six, Affleck was seen without his wedding ring – more than two years after he tied the knot with Lopez.

There’s been much speculation surrounding the couple’s relationship, as multiple outlets haved reported that Affleck and Lopez are heading toward divorce. The swirling rumors led many people on Instagram to believe that the father of three’s new faux hawk was seemingly in response to reported “issues” in their marriage.

“Say you’re going through a midlife crisis without saying you are going through a midlife crisis,” one Instagram user commented under People’s post.

“Midlife crisis perhaps?” another person asked.

“Can you say midlife crisis?” a third user agreed.

However, many fans suggested that Affleck’s new look may be for an upcoming movie role, like one person who commented: “Probably for a movie, everybody needs to relax.”

Most recently, Lopez hosted a Bridgerton-themed birthday party in The Hamptons, New York, without Affleck. A source confirmed to People that the Argo star stayed on the West Coast, skipping his wife’s 55th birthday party as they continue to spend time apart. The couple, who were married in 2022, also spent the Fourth of July and their July 16 wedding anniversary separately.

Several sources have claimed the couple are experiencing “issues” in their marriage, while a source told People in June that Lopez and Affleck remain on good terms despite the strain in their marriage. “They’re still friendly and see each other every few days,” they said.

Last month, the pair publicly listed their shared Beverly Hills mansion – which they purchased in June 2023 – for $68m. Affleck recently bought a $20.5m home in Pacific Palisades, California, Page Six reported on August 2.

Speculation of a rift between Affleck and Lopez began to circulate after fans noticed that they hadn’t been photographed together in more than 40 days. The couple rekindled their romance in early 2021, nearly two decades after calling off their first engagement. Lopez announced they were engaged for a second time in April 2022, and they tied the knot three months later during an intimate Las Vegas ceremony. They hosted a second wedding ceremony at Affleck’s home in Georgia one month later.

Affleck was previously married to actor Jennifer Garner in 2005. They welcomed three children – Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12 – before announcing their separation 10 years later. They finalized their divorce in October 2018. Meanwhile, Lopez shares 16-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony.