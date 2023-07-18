Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brad Pitt has amused and enamoured Wimbledon viewers after being spotted in the stands eating a packet of chips as he took in the tennis matches.

On Sunday, Pitt, 59, attended the men’s Wimbledon final to watch Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz face-off for the title.

For the occasion, the Fight Club star wore a blue polo shirt, multiple gold chain necklaces and aviator sunglasses, with Pitt at one point seen enjoying a salty snack as he took in the match.

“Is he eating CRISPS? Brad Pitt looks like he does AND he. eats. crisps?? Babe,” one person tweeted alongside a video of the actor enjoying the chips.

Another said: “Even shovelling a handful of crisps in his gob he is hands down the best looking man on the planet *swoon*.”

“So it is possible to look sexy and awesome eating potato chips. Good to know,” someone else wrote in response to Pitt’s mid-match snack.

Others compared the footage of Pitt enjoying the chips at Wimbledon to his scenes in Ocean’s Eleven, in which he is frequently seen eating.

“Just like a scene in Ocean’s Eleven and I could watch him all day,” one person admitted, while another said: “Remind me of him in the Ocean’s Eleven movies. He always eats in those movies, which I really like!”

“Name me a film where Brad Pitt doesn’t have a scene with him eating in it,” someone else tweeted.

As for why the actor is frequently seen eating, in movies and in real life, he previously revealed that it’s because he’s a “grazer by nature”.

“I like to busy myself, I’m a grazer by nature,” he told Joe in 2021.

In addition to appreciation of Pitt’s snack consumption, others were curious what brand and flavour of chips the actor was enjoying.

“Ready salted? Salt and Vinegar? Cheese and Onion? Don’t look like smokey bacon or prawn cocktail from this angle,” one curious fan wrote.

According to someone else, their favourite part of the tennis competition was seeing Pitt eating the chips. “Best part of #Wimbledon for me. Seeing Brad Pitt eating crisps. Yes, you heard it right, Crisps. He’s one of us!!!” they joked.

Pitt wasn’t the only famous face in the Wimbledon stands on Sunday as Alcaraz beat Djokovic, as the actor was also joined by Ariana Grande, Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton, and Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz, while the Prince and Princess of Wales were in the Royal Box with their eldest son Prince George and daughter Princess Charlotte.