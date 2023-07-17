Prince George and Princess Charlotte join William and Kate to watch Wimbledon final

Princess Charlotte made her debut at Wimbledon on Sunday, 16 July, as she joined Prince George, Prince William, and the Princess of Wales in the Royal Box to watch the men’s final.

The eight-year-old held Kate’s hand and greeted Wimbledon staff, police dog Stella and British wheelchair doubles’ champion Gordon Reid, as she arrived at SW19.

Charlotte watched Carlos Alcaraz defeat Novak Djokovic in a five-set epic, punching the air to celebrate.

The 20-year-old Spaniard is the first player outside of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray to win the Wimbledon men’s singles title since 2002.