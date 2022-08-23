Britney Spears claims that she’s ‘never had seconds’ at dinner

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britney Spears has continued to speak out about how she’s living her life, following the end of her 13-year conversatorship. She recently revealed that she has never gone back for a second plate of food during dinner.

On Instagram on Monday, the 40-year-old shared a post about the ways in which she’s been working on herself, some of which include learning to use the word “more”. She went on to note how she has struggled to use the word while eating a meal, before claiming that she’s never gotten “seconds” at a dinner table.

“I’ve never had seconds at the dinner table and I know ESPECIALLY in LA a lot of people starve themselves but it’s weird,” she wrote. “I WANT MORE lately… does that make me a bad person ???”

The “Toxic” singer then recalled a recent experience where she “wanted more food” but chose not to say anything about it, prompting her to think about if she’s “ever had seconds” before.

“​It’s weird just the other night someone made me the best mac and cheese,” she said. “I swear I wanted more so bad !!! But I didn’t do it then I thought about it !!! Have I ever had seconds ???”

“It’s called MORE and maybe MORE isn’t so bad,” Spears continued. “And opening to MORE and the DOOR.”

Elsewhere in the Instagram post, the pop star addressed how “crazy” social media can be. She also said that while “everybody’s life seems so perfect” online, when she posts things, she has felt “utterly and completely embarrassed of [her] past”.

Spears went on to explain even though she often shares photos of herself looking her “best”, she’s still “traumatised” by her previous life experiences.

“So yes, I do try and post me looking my best or what it may seem to be the good life,” she continued. “Well the truth is, my spirits are better but I will forever be traumatised by my past experience for life. There is no way to fix me, my emotions and my sensitivity … therapy, all of it !!! I think I will need some sort of miracle for my emotions.”

The “Gimme More” singer also confessed that her life was “by no means picture perfect” and that she’s been quite “insecure” about herself. She then detailed that while she poses nicely for the “camera” and knows how to put on a good “act,” she still feels lost in her life.

“I don’t know how to have good posture unless I’m on camera,” she wrote. “And I need to go to a school just to be taught how to freaking walk … I know you say ‘but you are a performer’ … well that’s it !!! It’s an act on stage … in real life I have no clue.”

Fans expressed their love and support for Spears in the comments.

“We ALL are a work in progress,” one wrote, while another said: “I hope you get to heal sending love and positivity.”

A third person wrote: “Have all the Mac & Cheese you want girl. Do what makes you happy. Screw anything else.”

This isn’t the first time that Spears has spoken out about her personal life on social media. Earlier this month, her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, made headlines after doing an interview with UK’s ITV, where he claimed that his teenage sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, whom he shares with Spears, were not speaking to their mother at the time. He also claimed that the teenagers had found it “tough” seeing their mother sharing nude photos online.

In response to the claims, Spears went to her Instagram Story and wrote: “It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children … As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone.”

“It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … It was LONG before Instagram … I gave them everything … Only one word: HURTFUL,” she continued.