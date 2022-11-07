Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brooklyn Beckham has spoken out about his and wife Nicola Peltz Beckham’s plans to start a family, following their wedding in April.

The 23-year-old former model opened up about lies ahead for him and Peltz during a recent interview with People, as part of his feature in the magazine’s 2022 “Sexiest Man Alive” issue.

During the conversation, he noted that while he’s ready to have children, the decision of when he has them is ultimately up to his wife.

“I could have had kids yesterday,” Beckham said. “Obviously it’s my wife’s body, but I’ve always wanted to have a bunch of kids around. That’s something I really want to do.”

He also expressed how his father, David Beckham, had a similar approach to fatherhood and building a family.

“And my dad was young when he had me,” he added. “He was 23. And I’m 23 now. I’ve always wanted to be a young dad.”

The up-and-coming chef, who is the son of the soccer star and his wife Victoria Bekcham, is the oldest of four siblings, followed by Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11.

This wasn’t Beckham’s first time opening up about his future with Peltz. Speaking to Vogue Hong Kong with his wife in September, the pair discussed their family goals, with Peltz expressing how excited she is to become a parent.

“My mum is my biggest idol and my best friend. I can’t wait to be a mum one day. I hope that I am just like her,” the actor said.

Beckham doubled down on his stance, adding that while he would “love as many kids as possible”, the number of children he has is “really up to Nicola”.

Last month, during an interview with The Sunday Times, Peltz also noted that while she doesn’t know how much children she’ll be having, her and her husband have discussed different options regarding how they could start their family.

“We want to adopt some kids, have some of our own. That would be the dream,” she said.

Elsewhere in his interview with People, Beckham described his love for the “tiny bubble” that he and Peltz have been living in, throughout their married life.

“Her family lives in Florida and mine in the UK, but we have our own life out here in LA and it’s really really lovely,” he explained. “Just having each other’s company, it’s the best.”

Earlier this year, Beckham and Peltz had a lavish, star-studded wedding in Palm Beach Florida, after nine months of dating.