Brooklyn Beckham discusses his ‘throuple’ with wife Nicola Peltz and Selena Gomez

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Brooklyn Beckham has given fans an insight into his and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham’s friendship with Selena Gomez.

The 24-year-old appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday 22 March, where he opened up about his friendship with the Only Murders in the Building star. “She says we’re a throuple,” Brooklyn said about Gomez. “She’s such a sweet girl, obviously very talented. I love when my wife makes new friends, especially really great friends.”

“We all get along,” he added.

The Peltz Beckhams have often shown their love for the 30-year-old Disney Channel alum on social media. Last November, Gomez celebrated Thanksgiving with the newlywed couple at their home in Los Angeles, as Brooklyn put his “fish and chips” twist on the American classic. Brooklyn shared a clip of the intimate gathering – which also included Nicola’s brother, Bradley – to his Instagram.

“Fish and chips with @nicolaannepeltzbeckham and @selenagomez @bradleygpeltz @raquellestevens,” he wrote.

The video, which was originally posted to Nicola’s TikTok page, showed the Cookin’ With Brooklyn star dressed casually in his pajama bottoms and a white T-shirt, as he chopped up onions and whisked a mixture in a bowl. Meanwhile, Selena and Nicola posed for a selfie in the clip. At one point, the “Wolves” singer gave a kiss to the couple’s pet dog, named Lamb.

“Favorite people,” Nicola captioned the TikTok.

Selena Gomez also rang in the new year with the Peltz Beckhams last January. Taking to Instagram, she referred to the trio as a “throuple” once more when she shared several smiling photographs of them together in Los Cabos, Mexico. The photos showed the friends hugging on a yacht, followed by one picture of Gomez leaning towards Peltz’s cheek and another of the two women getting their hair and makeup done together.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham discusses his ‘throuple’ with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham and Selena Gomez

Gomez captioned the post: “Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone”.

The Spring Breakers star and the model even cemented their friendship when they got matching tattoos together. During their January vacation, Gomez shared a photo on Instagram of the pair linking arms to display their new ink – the word “angel” tattooed in a cursive script.

Elsewhere in Brooklyn Peltz Beckham’s appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the aspiring chef spoke about he and his wife combining their surnames after their April 2022 wedding. After the pair tied the knot during a lavish Palm Beach wedding, Beckham and Peltz revealed that they took each other’s last names in an Instagram post.

Speaking to host Jennifer Hudson, the former footballer explained their decision behind combining their surnames. “It was my idea because I wanted to honour her family’s last name as well,” Brooklyn said. “I thought, when we have kids, I think it’ll be so cute to have little Peltz Beckham’s running about.”

He added that he would like to have a big family in the future, but they will ultimately have “as many kids as my wife wants”.

The Peltz Beckhams will soon celebrate their first wedding anniversary on 9 April. However, the drama surrounding their nuptials continues, as Nicola’s billionaire father Nelson Peltz is involved in an ongoing lawsuit with the pair’s wedding planners – Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba of the Miami-based firm Plan Design Events.