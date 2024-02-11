Every celebrity confirmed to be attending the 2024 Super Bowl

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football’s biggest night of the year is coming up with Super Bowl LVIII, and it’s sure to pack a stadium full of eager fans and excited A-listers. Between the high-intensity championship match and Usher’s extravagant halftime show rumoured to feature guest artists, who wouldn’t want to be in the stands for the event?

On 11 February, the Kansas City Chiefs will go head-to-head for the NFL 2024 title against the San Fransisco 49ers. The game will be held for the first time at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, marking a historic moment for the city. What’s more, if the Chiefs win on Sunday, it’ll be the first time in 20 years a team has won back-to-back Super Bowls. Last year, the Kansas City team beat the Philadelphia Eagles by just three points.

With the big day right around the corner, several attendees have already started making their way to Vegas, flying in early for pre-game festivities. Among the anxious fans waiting to take their seats are many high-profile guests ready to watch a good game of football.

Here are all the celebrities confirmed to attend Super Bowl LVIII this weekend.

At the top of the list is the Grammy winner who’s been present for most of the Kansas City Chiefs games this season: Taylor Swift. The 34-year-old singer will travel to Vegas from Tokyo, Japan, to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, face off on the field.

Some fans were worried Swift wouldn’t be able to make the game because of her Eras Tour shows abroad. However, the Embassy of Japan issued a formal statement to assure X, formerly known as Twitter, users that she would be there.

“The Embassy of Japan in the United States is aware of recent media reports concerning the steps Taylor Swift will need to take to travel from Tokyo after her concert on 10 February to Las Vegas in time to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVIII,” the statement read.

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently ‘Speak Now’ to say if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins,” they continued.

An NBC Right Now report confirmed that Paul Rudd and Stonestreet will also be there on Sunday. Other stars who plan on cheering on the Chiefs from seats inside the stadium include Jason Sudeikis, Melissa Etheridge, and Heidi Gardner, according to E! News.

Of course, Brittany Mahomes will be in Vegas to see her husband, Patrick, play alongside Kelce. Speaking of notable partners, Christian McCaffrey’s fiance, Olivia Culpo is sure to be there rooting for the 49ers.

In addition, Post Malone, Reba McEntire, and Andra Day will be performing before the game. The “Queen” of country music, McEntire, will be singing the National Anthem and joined by Daniel Durant, who will be performing the song in sign language.

The Super Bowl will be streaming on CBS, Fubo, Paramount+, YouTube, and YouTube TV. Kickoff is at 6.30 pmET.