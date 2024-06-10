Chappell Roan admits she had 20 wardrobe malfunctions at Gov Ball

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Chappell Roan had more than one wardrobe slip-up during her recent performance at Gov Ball 2024.

Music fans flocked to Flushing Meadows Corona Park in New York City from Friday 7 June to Sunday 9 June, reveling in the sounds of Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, Post Malone, Dominic Fike, Labrinth, The Killers, and, of course, Chappell Roan.

The 26-year-old singer performed on the main stage in the early evening on Sunday. Roan paid tribute to the festival’s host city with the message, “Freedom for all” for Pride Month, donning a full Statue of Liberty costume, green body paint and all. She wore a bejeweled crown, a long green-hued wig, and a matching latex tube top with a studded latex fringe skirt.

Unfortunately, the eccentric ensemble didn’t hold up as well as she thought it would throughout her set. Taking to the official Governor’s Ball TikTok page, the “Casual” singer quipped about the several wardrobe issues she experienced.

“My wig almost came off and I had 20 wardrobe malfunctions,” she confessed in the video. “But it doesn’t matter because it f***ing rocked! I had so much fun.”

During her performance, Roan had to kneel and have a crew member help her adjust her faux locks before they blew away. Elsewhere in the concert, the star artist swapped her green get-up for a yellow Taxi-inspired costume. It wasn’t long before the new garment was out of place, but Roan wouldn’t let her crew help readjust it.

The creator – who opened on Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts Tour – made the best of the situation, making sure her onstage mishaps didn’t affect her fans in the crowd.

“You are so real. I am still shaking from this moment,” the official Gov Ball TikTok account wrote.

A slew of other fans rushed to the video, praising Roan and confessing their undying love for her.

“Plz tell Chappell I love her Gov Ball,” one obsessed fan commented, while another said: “God I love her.”

Other TikTok users were shocked by how well her makeup stayed on. “Who did that makeup? It’s flawless,” an enamored fan wrote.

A fourth said: “God is a woman in the form of Chappell Roan.” “It was the most amazing show I’ve ever been to,” an honest attendee added.