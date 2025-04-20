Pope delivers Easter message on Gaza via aide after serious illness

Pope Francis condemned Gaza’s “deplorable humanitarian situation” as he reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire in his Easter Sunday message read aloud by an aide.

The pontiff, 88, while still recovering from pneumonia, made a brief appearance on the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica on Sunday (20 April).

Francis did not preside over the Vatican's Mass for Easter, limiting his workload on doctors' orders.

He appeared at the end of the event for a twice-yearly blessing and message known as the "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world).