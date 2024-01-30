Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has hilariously bragged about meeting Taylor Swift before her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

The 65-year-old football coach spoke candidly about the tight end’s relationship with the Grammy-Award winner during an episode of the Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitgerald, and Jim Gray podcast, shared on 30 January. His comments came days after Swift watched the Chiefs big win at the AFC Championship game, which advanced the team to the 2024 Super Bowl.

While addressing how much attention the Chiefs have recently received amid Kelce’s relationship with the singer, Reid also poked fun at how he actually met Swift, who’s from Pennsylvania, long before she met her boyfriend.

“Listen, she’s been great,” he said. “I knew her before, from Philadelphia. Her dad [Scott Swift] played at [University of] Delaware and was a big football fan and good guy. So I had met him there and her.”

Reid, who was the coach for the Philadelphia Eagles from1999 through 2012, went on to claim that when Swift met Kelce, she mentioned to him that she knew his coach.

“And so, that was the last thing Trav wanted to hear, that I knew her before him,” Reid continued. “She told him: ‘I know your coach.’ And he went: ‘Oh, come on!’”

The football coach went on to praise Kelce’s relationship with Swift, noting that despite the heavy attention towards the athelete’s love life, he’s still focused on the game.

“She’s a good girl. And I’m happy for Trav,” Reid said. “And there has been no distraction that way, at all. And Trav’s handled it right, she’s handled it right and we just move forward. So it hasn’t been a problem at all.”

This isn’t the first time that Reid has acknowledged his connection to Swift, who’s been dating Kelce since last year. During a post-game press conference September 2023, he claimed he set the play for the couple’s romance, saying: “You know what, I’ve met her before. I set them up.”

Kelce and Swift first met last summer, after the NFL star revealed that he tried and failed to give the singer his number, while attending one of her Eras tour shows. Months later, Swift shared that she was the one who reached out to Kelce, after he made the comments about wanting to meet her in his podcast in July 2023.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she told Time in December, as she was named the magazine’s Person of the Year. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

Swift also confirmed that when she famously first attended Kelce’s game at Arrowhead Stadium in September 2023, she was already dating him.

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” she said.

The “Anti-Hero” singer acknowledged that, despite the ongoing speculation about her love life, she’s focused on being there for her partner and supporting his career as she’s continued to attend his Chiefs games. She also specified that she isn’t trying to hide her relationship from the public eye.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she said. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs solidified their spot in Super Bowl LVIII when they beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10. After the win, Swift ran down to the field to congratulate Kelce. They went on to share a sweet moment at the event, as a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, showed Kelce hugging and kissing his girlfriend, before saying: “What’s up sweetie?” The singer was in awe of what had happened during the game as she could be heard replying: “That was insane. I can’t believe it.”

Following the Chiefs’ win, Swifties are now speculating whether the “All Too Well” singer will be making it to the Super Bowl, as the event falls one day after her Eras Tour concert in Tokyo, Japan. Although Swift hasn’t confirmed if she’s attending the big game, which will be held in Las Vegas on 11 February, there are reports claiming that she will be, and that she’ll get there with the help of time zones.

Kickoff for the big game will be at 6.30 pm ET and Tokyo is 17 hours ahead of Las Vegas. The assumption is that she will be leaving Japan at around midnight and then arriving in Las Vegas for the football game at around 8 to 10pm on Saturday, with a little less than 24 hours before the game starts.