Chris Evans confirms he had two ‘wonderful’ weddings to wife Alba Baptista

Chris Evans has confirmed that he had two “wonderful” wedding ceremonies with his now-wife, Alba Baptista.

The actor, 42, made the rare comment about his nuptials during an appearance at New York City Comic Con on 14 October. His remarks came one month after it was reported that he married Baptista in an intimate ceremony at a private residence in Massachusetts.

In a clip from his panel at Comic Con, which was shared by a fan on X - formerly known as Twitter - Evans told the audience he “got married” as he sported a gold wedding band on his hand. Speaking to fans, he also specified where his two weddings took place.

“It was really, really great. We kind of had two ceremonies. We had one on the East Coast. We did one in Portugal. My wife’s Portuguese,” Evans said, prompting applause from the audience. He added: “Yeah, go Portugal!”

According to the Captain America: First Avenger star, planning the two weddings wasn’t easy for him and his now-wife. However, he acknowledged that now that they’re married, they’re excited for the plans that lie ahead.

“They were wonderful and beautiful. It’s a lot of planning, a wedding,” Evans said. “For those of you who are married, it takes a lot out of you,” he shared. “Now that we’re through that, we’ve just kind of been enjoying life, gearing up for autumn, my favourite season. It’s, like, the best time of year right now. Now we’re just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting.”

During an interview with GQ last month, Evans shared new details about his life with the Portuguese actor, revealing that he took a break from acting last year as his relationship with Baptista was heating up.

“I haven’t worked all year and I don’t plan to, which has been lovely,” Evans explained. “My girlfriend that I’ve had for a while, when we began dating I was like: ‘Yeah, I do one movie a year. I try to never work now.’

“And then, after like a few months of dating, boom, guess what? We’re living in Atlanta for a year. Get ready. And even when that year was happening, I was like, man, never again,” he said.

In early September, Evans and Baptista tied the knot in front of friends and family at a private residence in Massachusetts. The wedding was attended by Hollywood actors such as Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, and Jeremy Renner. A source told Page Six that the wedding was “locked down tight,” as guests were made to sign non-disclosure agreements.

In November 2022, the now-married couple first sparked romance rumours when they were spotted walking together in New York City. Reports emerged at the time that Evans and Baptista had been dating for “over a year” and that their relationship was “serious”.

While they’ve opted to keep their private lives out of the spotlight, the Ghosted star made his relationship Instagram official when he shared a series of videos of his girlfriend to his Instagram Story. He later shared a sweet Valentine’s Day tribute to Baptista, which included snaps of them hiking together and a clip of Alba playing a Nintendo video game. “I introduced her to Mario Bros 3… She hates this video but I LOVE it,” he wrote.

Months before the news of his romance with Baptista broke last year, Evans opened up about his love life and how he had become a “much better” romantic partner over the years. “You spend a lot of time learning what’s been helpful and what hasn’t been,” he told People at the time. “We all have patterns, hang-ups or baggage that repeat and echo, so I’ve really been able to kind of identify where I need improvement and what works.”

The Lightyear star also revealed that when the time comes, he “absolutely” wants to start a family of his own. “Wife, kids, building a family,” he said.