The UK’s most expensive advent calendar is an eye-watering £25k

The jewellery calendar is worth more than £28,000

Kate Ng
Friday 04 November 2022 09:29
Comments
The most expensive advent calendar in the country will set shoppers back a jaw-dropping £25,000.

The 25-day calendar, a first by fine ethical jewellery brand Ingle & Rhode, beats the record held by last year’s most expensive offering which was produced by British jeweller CW Sellors.

Ingle & Rhode’s calendar is worth £28,575 and includes a selection of diamond earrings, 18ct gold necklaces, gold cufflinks, and gold and diamond rings.

The extravagant box concludes on Christmas day with a La Stravaganza engagement ring with an oval sapphire that retails at £4,495 on its own.

Customers can request that any of the items be swapped out for alternatives, with an “appropriate adjustment” in price.

CW Sellors’ advent calendar makes a return this year and will cost £21,995, nearly £2,000 more compared to last year.

It mainly contains jewellery, such as earrings and pendants, but also has a Faberge candle, a diffuser, and a mini bottle of gin from the Lapidarist.

Each item has been chosen by Rebecca Sellors, who grew up with the family business, and come in a box styled after Chatsworth House, home of the Duke of Devonshire.

The contents of the calendar are worth £25,515, according to CW Sellors. Last year, the luxurious box was worth more than £24,000.

Some items are also Christmas-themed, such as reindeer and snowflake pendants and drop earrings, while other designs are more classic and include flowers, hearts, and pearls.

Shoppers who purchase the advent calendar will also get a Faberge 18ct white gold Derbyshire Blue John pendant, which on its own is priced at £5,250.

Other luxury advent calendars on the market this year include a £10,000 jewellery calendar by Lark & Berry, which comprises of 12 pieces.

The fine jewellery brand says it is “the most luxurious advent calendar that Lark and Berry has produced to date”.

Each calendar is made to order and shoppers should get in touch with the jeweller to provide their ring size for customisation.

Elsewhere, Carolina Bucci’s jewellery advent calendar will set a buyer back £1,020, while a whisky advent calendar by Old & Rare costs £999.95.

