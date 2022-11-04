‘A stuffed star is born’: Lidl Bear rises to fame in supermarket’s Christmas ad

An unlikely star has been born this festive season as Lidl debuts a fluffy poker-faced character in their new Christmas ad.

The short story follows Lidl Bear's rise to fame, where he is discovered in the supermarket and immediately becomes a global hit.

Seemingly unimpressed with his newfound success, the bear eventually leaves his star-studded life to return home to his family for the holidays.

Lidl Bear is the brand's mascot for their campaign to encourage shoppers to donate gifts to their charitable toy bank initiative.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.