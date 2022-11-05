Tesco unveils Christmas 2022 advert to bring joy amid cost of living crisis

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tesco has joined a slew of UK supermarkets in releasing its Christmas advert for this year.

The retailer’s festive campaign aims to show shoppers how they can “celebrate in style” even as the cost of living crisis continues to squeeze people’s budgets.

The advert will air on Sunday night (6 November) during I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on ITV.

According to Tesco, the campaign “acknowledges that joy may be in short supply at the moment” as Britons face soaring food prices and gas and energy bills this winter.

Food inflation in the UK hit a record 11.6 per cent in October, with overall shop prices now 6.6 per cent higher than they were this time last year.

Tesco’s advert, titled “The Christmas Party”, comes after the supermarket giant’s research revealed that 87 per cent of people said Christmas brings them joy.

More than a third (36 per cent) said they believe that the festive season this year is “more important to them than ever before”, the survey found.

Viewers will see the advert begin on snowy landscapes across the UK as a narrator says that Tesco has formed “The Christmas Party”, a fictional political party, which is standing up for joy.

The Christmas Party moves through neighbourhoods across the UK to visit families and give viewers a glimpse of its festive food, including mince pies, pigs in blankets, cheese boards, party food and more.

(Tesco)

Offers by Tesco include a Christmas dinner for five people under £25, a three-for-two offer on party food, Tesco’s Finest Mince Pies from £1.12, and 16 varieties of pigs in blankets.

Alessandro Bellini, chief customer officer at Tesco, said: “It’s very important that our seasonal campaign reflects how our customers genuinely feel and what we know they are looking for.

“We understand that it is a tough time at the moment with everyone’s finances under pressure, but we also know that people are looking forward to Christmas – in fact, our research shows that there is even more excitement around it than usual.”

(Tesco)

Bellini continued: “This is why we decided to officially stand up for joy this Christmas. Through our campaign, we take a look at those moments during the festive period that unite us all – including the delight of eating delicious desserts, sitting around a table together with loved ones, movie nights in our pjs and even the inevitable confusion around bin day - to put a smile on people’s faces as we prepare for a season of meaningful celebrations.

“We want to help everyone enjoy the best bits of Christmas, no matter their budget, and so we’ve also included just some of our many little helps that will make your money go further. From us all at Tesco, we wish you a very merry Christmas.”