Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Centrist Dad

God save the King, for giving us such pretty dosh!

Climate change and loose change combine to send out an important message, but Will Gore wonders how many people will even use the new coinage

Sunday 15 October 2023 11:29
Comments
<p>Throughout his life, Will Gore has enjoyed hogging the cash </p>

Throughout his life, Will Gore has enjoyed hogging the cash

(Getty)

Coins were a very important part of my childhood. When I was five or six, I was occasionally given pocket money – it was irregular and the amount varied. It might be 10p, perhaps a chunky twenty. A giant 50 pence piece was a rare thing indeed; and I’d probably have to wait for a birthday to see some gold pounds.

Weekly handouts became a thing when I was about seven, as my football sticker habit began to kick in. A few years later, when my brother and I were old enough to go to the local convenience store on our own, we’d nag a parent for our dosh early on Saturday morning – up to a quid then – and proceed to spend most of it on sweets, chocolate bars, crisps and fizzy drinks. I would put any change straight in my money box.

Recommended

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in