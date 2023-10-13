New coins celebrating King’s passion for nature and wildlife revealed by Royal Mint

Eight new coin designs, reflecting King Charles III’s passion for conservation and the natural world, have been unveiled by the Royal Mint.

The new designs, which will feature on coins ranging from the 1p to the £2, will soon start to appear in people’s change across the UK.

The designs are inspired by flora and fauna, celebrating creatures such as the red squirrel, the hazel dormouse and the bee.

Flowers and the oak tree leaf are also depicted on the new coins.

All eight coin designs have been approved by the King and will enter circulation in line with demand from banks and post offices.