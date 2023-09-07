Who is Vittoria Ceretti? Leonardo DiCaprio spotted kissing 25-year-old model in Ibiza

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It seems that Leonardo DiCaprio has a new flame.

The Titanic star, 48, was recently spotted kissing Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, 25, at a late-night club in Ibiza, Spain. The model appears to be the latest in DiCaprio’s pattern of dating women that are no older than 25 - despite an exception made for his most recent love interest, Gigi Hadid. Though, it now appears that things have cooled off between the Oscar winner and the 27-year-old mother of one.

In a video obtained by Page Six, DiCaprio was seen kissing Ceretti at the Hï Ibiza club at around 4.30am on 9 August. The Wolf of Wall Street star was dressed in his signature low-profile outfit - a black baseball cap and black T-shirt - while the Italian model was seen wearing a sparkly one-shoulder top and a slicked-back ponytail look.

It’s unclear when the two first started seeing each other, though they were spotted for the first time together since the Ibiza outing on 22 August, when they were pictured getting ice cream in Santa Barbara, California. DiCaprio and Ceretti were also reportedly seen together in France in late May, where his film Killers of the Flower Moon was premiering at the Cannes Film Festival.

A source told the Daily Mail on 7 September that DiCaprio is “besotted” with Ceretti and that he’s referred to the model as his “girlfriend”.

“Vittoria is a beautiful girl, but Leonardo is of course surrounded by many beautiful girls most of the time. But he adores her and they have been spending a lot of time together this summer, travelling around on romantic trips,” the source said. “It has obviously led to much chatter within his circle that Leo is ready to hang up his lothario ways. There have been many women pictured with him, partying with him, but what he has with Vittoria is much more serious.”

Who is Vittoria Ceretti?

The Italian model was born in Brescia near Milan in June 1998. She is the daughter of Giuseppe Ceretti, the owner of a flooring company, and designer Francesca Lazzari. At 14, she entered the Elite Model Look competition in Italy where she was chosen as a finalist.

She made her runway debut at Milan Fashion Week for designer Kristina Ti. Since then, she’s modelled for Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Armani, Prada, Fendi, Valentino, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Chanel, Christian Dior, Miu Miu, Givenchy, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Bottega Veneta, Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger, Versace, and Yves Saint Laurent.

With 1.5m followers on Instagram, Ceretti has also appeared on the covers of several international Vogue issues, including Vogue Italia, Vogue Paris, Vogue Japan, Vogue Germany, Vogue Spain, and British Vogue, as well as Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, and Glamour. She was one of seven models on the cover of Vogue’s March 2017 issue, which celebrated the magazine’s 125th anniversary.

In an interview for Vogue Paris, Ceretti mentioned that she would have studied either acting or psychology if she hadn’t begun a career as a model. In 2016, she revealed to W Magazine that her diet consists of fruit and yoghurt with cereal in the mornings and “always” a vegetable as a side for lunch and dinner.

Prior to her relationship with DiCaprio, she married Italian DJ Matteo Milleri on 1 June 2020. Milleri is one half of the DJ duo, Tale of Us. For the simple occasion, Ceretti wore a modest white maxi dress with front button detailing from Jacquemus, which retails for $1,450, according to Grazia magazine. She captioned an Instagram post from the special day: “From this day forward.” However, it’s unclear whether Ceretti and Milleri are separated or divorced.

The Italian model also appears to be friends with DiCaprio’s former flame Hadid, who commented on Ceretti’s Instagram post from 24 June: “Omg!”

Last November, Ceretti made headlines when she called out fellow model Lily Rose Depp for dismissing her “privilege” as the child of famous parents - aka, a “nepotism baby”. When the daughter of Johnny Depp - DiCaprio’s former co-star - dismissed allegations that she’s had an advantage in the film industry solely because of who her parents are, Ceretti called on those who have influential parents to “appreciate and know the place you came from”.

In a since-deleted Instagram Story, the Vogue cover star wrote: “I get the whole ‘I’m here and I work hard for it’, but I would really love to see if you would have lasted through the first five years of my career.

“Not only being rejected, because I know you have an experience with it and you can tell me your sad little story about it (even if at the end of the day you can still always go cry on your dad’s couch in your villa in Malibu).”

She continued: “But how about now being able to pay for your flight back home to your family? Waiting hours to do a fitting/casting just to see a nepo baby walk past you, from the warm seat of [their] Mercedes with [their] driver and [their] friend/assistant/agent taking care of [their] mental health?”

Ceretti added that those who enter the industry with the help of their parents’ fame and fortune “have no f***ing idea how much you have to fight to make people respect you”.

“TAKES YEARS,” she added. “You just get it free by day one.”

The Italian model also reminded people like Depp to acknowledge their roots, writing: “I know it’s not your fault but please, appreciate and know the place you came from. I have many nepo baby friends whom I respect, but I can’t stand listening to you compare yourself to me. I was not born on a comfy sexy pillow with a view.”

DiCaprio and Hadid first sparked romance rumors nearly one year ago in September 2022, following his split from ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone after four years of dating. They were most recently spotted partying together in the Hamptons in July, as a source told Page Six: “They are together.”

However, sources previously revealed that their relationship wasn’t “anything serious”. In fact, she’s currently linked to music producer Cole Bennett, 28, after the two were spotted together twice in the span of a few weeks. “They see each other fairly often because they travel in similar circles of friends,” a source told Us Weekly about Hadid and DiCaprio, adding that the model and the actor “still talk on occasion”.

In August 2022, DiCaprio and Morrone confirmed their split after four years of dating. The Don’t Look Up actor and the Daisy Jones & the Six star made their red carpet debut at the 2020 Academy Awards, where they sat next to each other in the front row during the ceremony.

Following news of their breakup, it didn’t take long for people to poke fun at DiCaprio’s extensive dating history. The Hollywood star has become notorious for dating women under the age of 25, and many fans pointed out that their split came just as Morrone was turning 25 years old.

DiCaprio has also been linked to Blake Lively, Kate Moss, Nina Agdal, Bar Refaeli, and Gisele Bündchen.

The Independent has contacted representatives for DiCaprio and Ceretti for comment.