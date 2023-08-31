Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Selena Gomez has revealed the “standards” she has when it comes to dating, with the singer clarifying that she’s not someone who’s necessarily “high maintenance” in relationships.

The actor, 31, opened up about her dating requirements during a recent interview on SiriusXM’s Hits 1 LA, following the release of her newest single, “Single Soon”. During the conversation, she noted that while she referred to herself as “high maintenance” in the lyrics of her new song, that’s not how she views herself.

Gomez clarified that she simply sets certain standards when dating, which she said impacts the way men ultimately perceive her.

“I think I have standards, and I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance,” she said. “But the line was really fun because I’m not ashamed to say, ‘I actually require X, Y, and Z for you to be with me.’”

She added that even though she’s not high maintenance, the lyric was “meant to be for the attitude of the song”.

The Disney Channel alum went on to discuss other dating expectations she has, as she described what qualities she looks for in a partner.

“I mean, you gotta be, you gotta be cool, man. Not cool in the sense that people think you’re cool,” Gomez said. “You just gotta be nice and like, please make me laugh and also just be good to my family and people around you.”

Gomez also confirmed that she’s currently single, and said that she’s “enjoying” being on her own.

Elsewhere in her SiriusXM interview, which was shared by Access Hollywood, she described how her happiness with herself will ultimately benefit her future relationships. “I just want to be happy with who I am so that whenever that person comes into my life, I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure, you know, person that I normally used to be,” Gomez said.

This isn’t the first time that Gomez has spoken candidly about her relationship status. The Rare Beauty founder poked fun at her single status in a June TikTok video, where she was seen watching a soccer game while seated on the grassy sidelines.

“I’m single!” Gomez could be heard yelling at the players, before adding: “I’m just a little high maintenance! But I’ll love you sooo much.”

While she’s currently not dating anyone, Gomez was rumoured to be romantically involved with Zayn Malik in March, after they were spotted enjoying what appeared to be a date night in New York City. However, neither the “Wolves” singer nor the former One Direction member had confirmed the rumoured romance.

She was also rumoured to be dating Jeremy Allen White in June, after his divorce from ex-wife Addison Timlin. However, both Gomez and The Bear star never confirmed if they were dating.

In January, Gomez silenced rumours that she was dating Chainsmokers singer Drew Taggart after they were spotted together at a bowling alley. In since-deleted Instagram Story, she wrote: “I like being alone too much,” with the hashtag “#iamsingle” at the bottom.

Along with her TikTok video shared in June, Gomez has previously poked fun at her relationship status on social media. In a video shared to TikTok in March, she filmed herself lip-syncing along to an audio that said: “I hate it when girls are like, ‘Oh my God, my crush doesn’t even know that I exist.’ Like girl, my crush doesn’t even exist!”

She captioned the clip: “Still out here lookin for him lol.”

As for her latest song about her relationship status, Gomez recently shut down claims that “Single Soon” was about her ex, The Weeknd. In the comments of an Instagram post regarding the speculation, which was shared by celebrity gossip account Hollywood Life, she wrote: “Couldn’t be more false.”