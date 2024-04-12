Selena Gomez addresses rumour she dated John F Kennedy’s grandson Jack Schlossberg

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Selena Gomez has addressed another unexpected rumour about her love life.

The 31-year-old singer addressed the speculation surrounding her dating life in the comments of a fan’s Instagram post, which claimed that she had a relationship with the late US president John F Kennedy’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg - whose full name is John Bouvier Kennedy Schlossberg.

However, Gomez made it clear that these claims are far from the truth. “Never met this human, sorry,” she commented.

The initial rumour, which also went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter) had claimed that Schlossberg - who’s the son of Caroline Kennedy and her husband Edwin Schlossberg - dated Gomez from 2020 to 2021.

While Gomez and Schlossberg never publicly interacted before, the lawyer previously mentioned the Disney Channel alum on social media. In October 2020, he shared a photo of Gomez’s “When We All Vote” merchandise, which was a black sweater with the slogan and the actor’s name on the sleeve.

“It finally came!!” he wrote in the caption of his Instagram Story at the time, shared via X. “Whatever it costs!! I have to have it.”

Although she’s made it clear that she never dated Schlossberg, Gomez is currently in a relationship with singer Benny Blanco. She first confirmed their romance in December 2023 after months of speculation. When news fan account PopFaction posted a headline about her, which read “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship,” she commented: “Facts”.

When fans in the comments weren’t necessarily supportive of her new relationship, claiming that Blanco was “unworthy” of her, she didn’t hesitate to hit back.

“I don’t understand,” the Only Murders in the Building star wrote. “If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don’t feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I’m done. If you can’t accept me at my happiest then don’t be in [my] life at all.”

“He has treated me better than any human being on this planet,” she added. “He is my absolute everything in my heart.”

During an appearance on Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily in February, she told Zane Lowe that her relationship with Blanco was “really lovely”. She then described some of the things she values most about her dynamic with her boyfriend.

“Without getting into too much detail, I think it’s just really important to meet someone who respects you,” she said. “I think it’s really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. I’d have to say overall it’s the safest that I feel and it’s been really lovely and I’ve only grown through it, so it’s awesome.”