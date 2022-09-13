Dulux reveals its Colour of the Year for 2023
The colour is perfect for those who love warm interiors
Dulux has announced its 2023 Colour of the Year – and it’s perfect for those who prefer warm, neutral hues on their walls.
The colour is Wild Wonder, which the company says was inspired “by the warm tones of harvested crops with an upbeat glow which connects us with the cycles of life, by creating a sense of energy and positivity”.
The hue is a mix between a green and a mustard yellow and has been “created to capture the wonders of the earth”.
Dulux adds that it hopes the colour will “inspire creativity and bring a sense of nature’s magic to our living and working spaces in 2023”.
Marianne Shillingford, creative director at Dulux, said in a statement: “Wild Wonder speaks to us in a language we instinctively understand. Nature is what inspires us and makes us feel better in our lives and in our homes.
“That’s why, for the first time in 20 years, our entire colour palette is inspired by the rhythms of the natural world.”
The Wild Wonder hue is supported by four colour palettes called Lush, Buzz, Raw, and Flow.
The “Lush” palette includes forest hues like “Old Time Olive” and “Fresh Foliage”, while the “Buzz” palette is made of brighter colours like “Rocksalt Rose” and “Manuka Honeybee”.
“Raw” is an earth palette with browns and beiges like “Woven Hemp” and “Malted Caramel”, while “Flow” has sea tones like “Rockpool Ripple” and “Midwinter Tide”.
Dulux’s Wild Wonder is available online and from retailers from 13 September.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies