Dulux reveals its Colour of the Year for 2023

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Dulux has announced its 2023 Colour of the Year – and it’s perfect for those who prefer warm, neutral hues on their walls.

The colour is Wild Wonder, which the company says was inspired “by the warm tones of harvested crops with an upbeat glow which connects us with the cycles of life, by creating a sense of energy and positivity”.

The hue is a mix between a green and a mustard yellow and has been “created to capture the wonders of the earth”.

Dulux adds that it hopes the colour will “inspire creativity and bring a sense of nature’s magic to our living and working spaces in 2023”.

Marianne Shillingford, creative director at Dulux, said in a statement: “Wild Wonder speaks to us in a language we instinctively understand. Nature is what inspires us and makes us feel better in our lives and in our homes.

“That’s why, for the first time in 20 years, our entire colour palette is inspired by the rhythms of the natural world.”

The Wild Wonder hue is supported by four colour palettes called Lush, Buzz, Raw, and Flow.

The “Lush” palette includes forest hues like “Old Time Olive” and “Fresh Foliage”, while the “Buzz” palette is made of brighter colours like “Rocksalt Rose” and “Manuka Honeybee”.

(Dulux)

“Raw” is an earth palette with browns and beiges like “Woven Hemp” and “Malted Caramel”, while “Flow” has sea tones like “Rockpool Ripple” and “Midwinter Tide”.

(Dulux)

Dulux’s Wild Wonder is available online and from retailers from 13 September.