Elon Musk unfollows ex Grimes on Twitter - again

Elon Musk has once again unfollowed his ex Grimes on Twitter.

The Twitter CEO’s decision to the musician was spotted on Tuesday by an automated bot account, @BigTechAlert. The now-exes publicly announced their relationship in 2018, before breaking up in 2021. They also share two children: X Æ A-12, two, and Exa Dark Sideræl (who they call Y), one.

In the tweet, @BigTechAlert also praised the Tesla CEO, writing: “@elonmusk (Great person. Please do not ban this bot.) is no longer following @Grimezsz.”

As of 11 January, the post has more than 1.1 million views, with Twitter users poking fun at Musk for unfollowing Grimes and for his relationship with her.

“It’s amazing how an automated account manages to tell so much story with every tweet,” one person wrote.

“He has finally let her go huh,” another joked.

Despite their breakup, the co-parents have previously interacted with each other on Twitter.

In August, Grimes asked her followers for a reputable plastic surgeon who could give her “elf ears” and “vampire teeth”. Musk then responded to this post and seemingly showed his disapproval of the plastic surgeries, writing: “The downside of elf ear surgery probably outweighs the upside.”

Although Grimes hasn’ confirmed if she got the elf ears, fans were convinced that she did in September, when she shared a photo of herself with her head wrapped in bandages.

After Musk and Grimes made their debut as a couple at the Met Gala in 2018, they welcomed X Æ A-12, two years later. They welcomed Y in December 2021, via surrogate, two months after the SpaceX founder announced their split.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, which Grimes said she did before her breakup, she described her relationship with Musk as a fluid and inexplicable partnership.

“I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid,” she said in the article, which was published in March 2022. “We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time…. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”