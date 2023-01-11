Elon Musk sets Guinness World Record for losing most money

Elon Musk has set a rather unwanted Guinness World Record - by losing the most wealth ever.

The Tesla and Twitter CEO has lost so much of his money since November 2021 that he’s officially broken the world record for the “largest loss of personal fortune in history”.

Guinness confirmed the record after Forbes reported Mr Musk lost $182bn, although other sources suggest that he could actually have lost closer to $200bn.

His net worth dropped from a peak of $320bn in 2021 to $138 billion as of January 2023.

