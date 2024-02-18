Emily Blunt brings her parents as date to 2024 Baftas

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emily Blunt brought a special date to the 2024 Bafta Awards on Sunday 18 February - her parents.

The actress was nominated for her performance in Oppenheimer for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. She arrived on the red carpet with her parents, Joanna and Oliver Blunt, instead of bringing along her husband, John Krasinski, who is usually her date to award shows.

The Devil Wears Prada actress stepped out in a dreamy sheer and metallic gown with cutout details and beading all over. The dress featured dramatic bell sleeves and a train.

Her parents also dressed to the nines, with her mom wearing a sequin look and her dad wearing a dapper tux.

Blunt typically brings Krasinski as her date to award shows — and vice versa — with their last appearance being at January’s Critics Choice Awards, where the Devil Wears Prada actress was nominated for best supporting actress in a movie. Dressed in a cream-coloured tux and dark slacks, Krasinski attended in support of his wife. Blunt opted for a Giorgio Armani gown adorned with sequins, crystals and rosettes, twinning in red with fellow nominee Margot Robbie.

Previously Blunt and her husband were praised for being couple goals after their sweet red carpet appearance.

On Sunday 7 January, the pair posed on the red carpet ahead of the 81st Golden Globes. For the occasion, Blunt, 40, opted for a gold gown designed by Alexander McQueen’s former creative director Sarah Burton, before she stepped down from the fashion house. The dress featured a golden bodice and a white sheer tulle skirt. Blunt paired the gown with a glittering diamond necklace and a sleek updo. Meanwhile, Krasinski wore maroon suit pants, which he paired with a crimson tuxedo jacket and a black bowtie.

During the couple’s appearance on the red carpet, fans were overjoyed to see Krasinski stand slightly away from his wife to allow her room to pose and show off her gown.

In a red carpet video captured by Variety, Blunt can be seen posing solo for the cameras, before making her way to Krasinski. After posing for photos together, The Office star then bowed to his wife before moving slightly away so she could again capture the full attention of photographers.

On social media, the gesture was met with praise from viewers, with many applauding the couple’s apparent love and recognition of one another.

“Y’all see how he just moved to the side and let her be great and flourish, then posed as he was told? That’s a good man, Savannah. Love Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. They seem like a couple you’d want to go on a trip with and ACTUALLY have fun,” one person tweeted.

Another said: “He’s literally letting her bejeweled,” in reference to the Taylor Swift anthem.

“He is an amazing actor and I love how he always respects her celebrity and gives her space,” someone else wrote.

Others suggested that the celebrity duo adopted a theme from the Barbie movie, with some viewers claiming that Krasinski embraced being “just Ken”.

“SHE’S EVERYTHING. He’s just Ken!” one fan joked, while another said: “He really is just Ken.”

You can follow along with The Independent’s live coverage of the Baftas here.