Emily Blunt and Selena Gomez poke fun at viral Golden Globes lip reading

Emily Blunt and Selena Gomez have hilariously mocked the viral lip reading of separate conversations they had at the Golden Globes.

The 31-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story on 12 January to share the snap with Blunt at the AFI Awards in Los Angeles, California. Their mini-reunion came after Gomez went viral for seemingly gossiping with Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes, prompting speculation that they were talking about Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet, which are claims that Gomez has since shut down. Blunt also made headlines for her conversation with her husband John Krasinski at the event, with fans and lip readers speculating that the Office star told her he wanted a divorce.

In the photo shared on Gomez’s Instagram Story, the Rare Beauty founder and Blunt mocked speculation surrounding their conversations by covering their mouths with their hands, ensuring no one could read their lips.

In the caption, Gomez wrote: “We shall not speak lol.”

During the Golden Globes on 7 January, Gomez first appeared to utter the word “no” to Swift and her friend, Keleigh Teller. As Gomez was seen leaning towards her bestie, the “Shake It Off” singer then let out a shocked gasp.

At the time, fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, speculated that Gomez was talking about how Jenner allegedly told her not to take a picture with Chalamet.

“I asked for a picture with him and she said no,” one fan wrote, when sharing the viral conversation. In another video shared by The Hollywood Reporter, Teller can be heard exclaiming, “With Timothée?,” as Gomez nodded in response. This prompted fans to further speculate that the viral conversation was about the reality star and Wonka actor.

However, Gomez later shut that speculation down in the comment of an E!News post, which asked if “Selena Gomez was gossiping about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the Golden Globes”.

“Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone business,” the Only Murders in the Building star wrote in her Instagram comment.

(@selenagomez / Instagram)

After the Golden Globes, Chalamet also shut down rumours of a feud between Gomez and Jenner, while he was spotted by paparazzi on 8 January in Los Angeles, California. When a TMZ reporter asked him whether he was “cool” with Gomez, who he co-starred in the 2019 rom-com A Rainy Day in New York, he simply responded: “Yeah, of course.” When asked whether there was any “beef” between Jenner and Gomez, the Little Women star also told TMZ: “No.”

Leading up to the awards ceremony, Blunt also went viral for her own conversation on the red carpet. In a TikTok video posted by CBS last week, Blunt and Krasinski were seen posing for the camera, with the video’s sound only picking up the background noise. However, the Jack Ryan star was seen moving his mouth, prompting viewers to speculate that he was talking about ending his marriage, with one writing: “Did he say I can’t wait to divorce?”

However, one TikToker – who goes by Nina, the “lip reading girl” – then shared her take on the conversation, clarifying what she actually believed Krasinski and Blunt were talking about. Despite what most people assumed, Nina said that Blunt told her husband: “It’s chilly here, right?” Then, Krasinski apparently responded: “Can’t wait til we’re indoors. It’s windy.”

Days after the Golden Globes, a source told Us Weekly that Krasinski and Blunt were never talking about splitting up during their viral conversation. “There are no issues with Emily and John. They are absolutely not talking about divorce,” the source claimed. “They think the rumours are funny and ridiculous.”