Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Emma D’Arcy has shared their amused reaction to their preferred drink going viral.

D’Arcy, who stars as Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, revealed their favourite cocktail during a conversation with co-star Olivia Cooke.

“Negroni sbagliato, with prosecco in it,” D’Arcy told Cooke in a TikTok video uploaded by HBO. As of 27 December, the video has been viewed more than 32.6 million times.

“Ooh, stunning,” Cooke replied to D’Arcy, with the conversation resulting in the cocktail going viral.

D’Arcy reflected on the response while speaking to The Guardian, where they revealed that they were happy the drink, which swaps gin for prosecco, was getting the recognition it deserves.

“I’m thrilled that drink is finally getting the recognition it deserves,” the actor told the outlet, adding that their mother is also impressed by the reaction to the clip. “And my mum is thrilled about me becoming a meme! It’s very flattering.”

This is not the first time that D’Arcy has opened up about the virality of the drink, and their mother’s reaction. They previously told The New York Times that they were worried about how to break the news of their overnight social media popularity.

“I keep thinking I should tell my mum that I’ve become a meme in the hope that she’ll be happy for me, but I’d have to explain what a meme is, and I’ve decided it’s too much effort,” they said in October.

At the time, the actor also confessed that the interview with Cooke had taken place during a busy day of publicity, adding: “I feel so embarrassed. Because in those interviews, when we’ve been at it for six hours, I’m honestly only trying to make Olivia laugh.”

In addition to appreciation for the drink, the viral video also saw fans fawn over D’Arcy and Cooke.

“The voice, my friends, the voice,” one comment reads, while another user wrote: “The way they said ‘with prosecco in it’ made me melt.”

“Don’t ask me how many times I watched this,” someone else joked.

Despite the newfound popularity of the drink, not everyone has found it as appealing as D’Arcy, as Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern recently gave the cocktail an unfavourable review after trying the recipe for themselves.

“That’s disgusting,” Dern said in an Instagram video, which saw her and Witherspoon try the drink for the first time.

After reacting with amusement to Dern’s candid reaction, the Big Little Lies star agreed with her co-star’s assessment when she admitted that the cocktail “is kind of gross”.