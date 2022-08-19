Emma Watson shows off hair transformation ahead of directorial debut with Prada
The Harry Potter star brought back her pixie cut for a collaboration with the designer
Emma Watson has delighted fans with a bold new haircut to mark her directorial debut in collaboration with Prada.
The Harry Potter star, 32, stunned as she debuted her striking pixie cut, complete with graphic black eyeliner, a marmalade-orange blouse and the designer’s iconic triangle logo earrings.
The actor’s new haircut was shared on Prada’s Instagram page, alongside the caption: “Emma Watson is Prada Beauty. Our muse is more than just a muse. More than just a face. More than the perfect embodiment of the Prada woman. She’s the epitome of female modernity, a celebration of female multi-dimensionality across the world.”
In a statement revealing their partnership, Watson praised the fashion house for always having gone “beyond traditional models and archetypes of conceived beauty”, and striving for “a femininity that challenges conventions.”
“It’s a pleasure to create a campaign and represent a fragrance with such a profound philosophical concept and sustainability initiatives in a way that feels genuinely real and relevant,” she added.
And, by way of an extended explanation ahead of the campaign’s launch, the UN Goodwill Ambassador said in an Instagram post: “I can’t wait to share this piece of my art, and hope that you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making it.”
Watson’s crop and collaboration with Prada enchanted fans in equal measure, with one person commenting: “I think this is the first time in my life that I will be buying a product just because of the person in the add. Running to this because of Emma.”
“Perfect. Nothing more,” another wrote, while a third added: “Are u [sic] kidding? This is beyond beautiful.”
The Beauty and the Beast lead’s new trim harks back to the pixie cut she had cut after the finale of the Harry Potter franchise in 2010.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies