Florence Pugh has arrived at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday (5 July) following last year’s uproar over her transparent dress.

In 2022, she addressed the “vulgar” backlash she received over her decision to wear a transparent fushia pink Valentino gown to the fashion house’s couture show.

At the time, Pugh responded to “commentary” about her outfit in an Instagram post after “so many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny t***’, or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested’”.

“Not a wink of me was nervous” to wear the gown “before, during or even now after” being body-shamed,” Pugh said.

She added: “What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see.”

The English actor, who is best known for starring opposite Harry Styles in the 2022 film Don’t Worry Darling, was not put down by last year’s criticism and returned to Valentino’s AW24 show this week on Wednesday in a transparent lilac tulle dress, featuring a plunging neckline, low back and bow detail.

Pugh completed the looked with huge black platform heels, a matching handbag and a bright pink buzz cut.

Fans have been praising Pugh for returning to the show wearing a bold look in light of the body-shaming she faced last year.

“Her confidence is just so alluring,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

Pugh is credited as the current face of ‘naked fashion’, pictured at the Valentino show in 2022 and in 2023 (Getty Images)

“She’s just doing what others are too scared to do and I’m here for it,” added another, as one wrote: “SHE IS SOOOO BEAUTIFUL”

“I think she looks good, haters gonna hate,” wrote another.

Last year, celebrities rallied around Pugh, defending her against critics.

Florence Pugh in Chantilly, France at the Valentino Haute Couture FW 2024 show (Getty Images)

The Interstellar actor Jessica Chastain spoke out in support of Pugh at the time, writing: “Why is it so threatening for some men to realise that women can love our bodies without your permission?

“We don’t belong to you,” the 46-year-old Oscar winner added.

Florence Pugh in Chantilly, France at the Valentino Haute Couture FW 2024 show (Getty Images)

FormerBridgerton star Regé-Jean Page also reacted to the uproar at the time, urging men to “do your bit” in the face of misogyny.

“Read the caption. Take a look at yourself fellas [sic],” Page wrote, sharing Pugh’s post on his Instagram Story.

“Then take a look at your mates and step up when it’s time to step up. When the boys are out of line, have a word,” he continued.

“The weird thing about misogyny is men actually listen to other men, so do your bit, cos the next few years in particular are gonna be a really good time to listen, and take some responsibility, for everyone’s sake.”