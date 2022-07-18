Jennifer Lopez did her own makeup for wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez did her own makeup for her surprise wedding to Ben Affleck, perfecting her signature brown smokey eye for the nuptials.

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas over the weekend, with the bride confirming the news in the latest edition of her “On The JLo” newsletter on Sunday (17 July).

She wore two different dresses for the occasion, one of which she already had in her wardrobe “from an old movie”.

Despite the low-key ceremony, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing “singer made sure to have her trusty glam squad on hand.

Celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton created a half-up half-down style finished with big bouncy curls, nail artist Tom Bachik gave the bride a custom manicure, and fashion stylist Rob Zangardi oversaw her dresses.

Jennifer Lopez has perfected her signature glam (On the J-Lo)

Completing Lopez’ bridal look was the immaculately blended brown smokey eye, glowy bronzed skin and nude lip that fans have become accustomed to seeing the singer wear over the years.

As revealed by Appleton on TikTok, the makeup look for the ceremony was created by Lopez herself.

Sharing a video of the bride in one of her dresses, Appleton wrote: “Last minute feelings before the wedding. Hair by me and makeup by Jlo.”

Lopez is yet to disclose any further details about the makeup look.

Affleck and Lopez first dated in 2002 and got engaged that same year. However, the engagement was short lived, and they called time on their relationship in 2004.

They rekindled their romance in May 2021 and announced they were engaged for a second time in April this year.

Sharing details of the wedding with fans, Lopez said it was “the best night of our lives”.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she said.

Jennifer Lopez shared pictures with subscribers of “On The JLo" (On The JLo newsletter)

“We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight.

“They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed).”

For the occasion, Lopez wore a white high-neck A line frock, and later changed into a lacy Zuhair Murad gown featuring a corset bodice and fishtail train.

The groom opted for a white tuxedo, which he changed into in the men’s toilets before the ceremony.

Lopez, who is also the owner of a namesake skincare line, JLo Beauty, recently teased the possiblity of expanding the business to include makeup.

Taking to the JLo Beauty Instagram in June, she shared a photograph of herself wearing another smokey eye and nude lip look.

“@JLo is in founder mode today. Hustling behind the scenes to develop the next limitless #JLoBeauty essentials… what are you hoping we launch next?” she wrote in the caption.