Margot Robbie has proven she is still the queen of Barbie-inspired dressing with her pink-hued look for the 2024 Golden Globes.

On Sunday 7 January, the star of the Greta Gerwig-directed film about the Mattel doll arrived on the red carpet in a hot pink sequined gown by Armani, which she paired with a mesh shrug in a similar shade of pink.

While speaking to Marc Malkin on the red carpet, Robbie revealed that the look was inspired by the 1977 doll Superstar Barbie. Similarly to Robbie, the vintage doll also wore a pink floor-length gown and a tulle scarf.

“What made you decide to wear pink today?” Malkin jokingly asked Robbie, who is nominated for the Golden Globe for Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture for her role as the iconic doll.

In response to the question, Robbie said: “I don’t know, I just woke up and thought maybe this would be appropriate tonight. This is Armani and it is Superstar Barbie from 1977.” Robbie also revealed that she “actually” feels like Superstar Barbie at the awards show.

During the red carpet interview, Robbie also reflected on what it meant to her to see the “sea of people wearing pink” at theatre showings of the film. “It was just such a wild feeling and I just haven’t really seen this communal kind of experience at the theaters since I was a kid,” she added.

This is not the first time that Robbie has relied on Barbie’s enviable fashion history for her red carpet looks. During the press tour for the film, Robbie wore a number of Barbie-inspired looks, including a pink leather Balmain minidress inspired by the “Earring Magic” Barbie doll from the 90s, two custom Versace looks inspired by the Mattel doll’s “Day to Night” ensemble from 1985, and a black and white striped minidress by Hervé Léger, which she wore as a tribute to the first-ever Barbie doll, which was released in 1959.

On social media, the Wolf of Wall Street star’s latest look has proven to be a hit among viewers. “Margot Robbie is always slaying everything with this Barbie wardrobe,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Let’s go Barbie, get all those awards you deserve babe!”

Barbie, the highest-grossing film of 2023, dominated the Golden Globe Awards nominations with nine nods.

You can follow along with The Independent’s live coverage of the Golden Globes here.