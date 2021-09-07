The Met Gala – or Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, as it’s officially known – is arguably the social event of the year.
A black-tie extravaganza that takes place on the first Monday in May every year, the party signals the opening of the Costume Institute’s – a department of the museum which boasts a collection of more than 33,000 costumes and accessories – annual show with a parade of well-dressed guests posing on the grand entrance stairs to the museum.
This year, the Met Gala will take place on Monday 13 September after it was delayed due to the pandemic, while last year’s event was cancelled altogether.
The gala might be a charity event, and primarily be about raising funds, but that doesn’t mean just anyone gets to attend.
Since 1995, the guest list has been carefully presided over by American Vogue editor Anna Wintour and this year will be no different.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Met Gala’s guest list, from who is attending this year to how you can get an invite.
Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time
Show all 26
How much does a ticket cost?
Tickets go for $30,000 (£23,000), while tables cost £275,000 (£211,000). Only those who have pass Wintour’s approval will get an opportunity to attend the $3.5m (£2.69m) event.
While this is a monumental amount of money, as a fundraising event, it’s for a good cause.
All of the money from ticket sales is donated to the Costume Institute, which is the only department of the Met Museum that has to fund itself.
In 2018, it was reported that just over £12m was raised.
So, can anyone who can afford a ticket go?
Unfortunately not. Unlike other charity events, the Met Gala is invitation only and there is a waiting list to get a ticket.
According to The New York Times, invitations are typically based on a person’s status. So, if you’re the latest model, muse or major talent in the world of fashion, film or music, you’re pretty much guaranteed the opportunity to buy a seat.
While companies can buy entire tables at the event, Wintour still has the final say over every invitation, so brands can’t always choose who sits at their table.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies