The Met Gala – or Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, as it’s officially known – is arguably the social event of the year.

A black-tie extravaganza that takes place on the first Monday in May every year, the party signals the opening of the Costume Institute’s – a department of the museum which boasts a collection of more than 33,000 costumes and accessories – annual show with a parade of well-dressed guests posing on the grand entrance stairs to the museum.

This year, the Met Gala will take place on the first Monday in May (2 May 2022) for the first time in two years.

In 2021, it was delayed due to the pandemic and took place on Monday 13 September, whereas 2020’s even was cancelled altogether.

The gala might be a charity event, and primarily about raising funds, but that doesn’t mean just anyone gets to attend.

Since 1995, the guest list has been carefully presided over by American Vogue editor Anna Wintour and this year is no different.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Met Gala’s guest list, from who is attending this year to how you can get an invite.

Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Show all 26 1 /26 Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Diana Vreeland, 1981 The legendary former Vogue editor attends the Met Gala in a black polka dot gown. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Bianca Jagger, 1993 Celebrating the 'Diana Vreeland: Immoderate Style' exhibition. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Naomi Campbell, 1995 The model attended with Francesco Scavullo to celebrate the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's 'Teatre de la Mode' exhibition. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Iman, 2003 The Somali-American model attended with husband David Bowie. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Nicole Kidman, 2003 The Australian actress wore Gucci to the Gala, which she attended with actor Adrien Brody. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Anna Wintour, 2003 The American Vogue editor arrived for the celebrations with Tom Ford. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Scarlett Johansson, 2004 The actress wore Calvin Klein. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Sarah Jessica Parker, 2006 The Sex and the City star attended with Alexander McQueen, wearing one of his iconic heritage check designs. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Elizabeth Hurley, 2006 The British actress wore Elie Saab couture. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Kate Bosworth, 2007 The actress wore Prada. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Cameron Diaz, 2007 The actress wore Dior by John Galliano. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Victoria Beckham, 2008 The fashion designer opted for a vintage Giorgio Armani gown while David Beckham wore an Armani tuxedo. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Kate Hudson, 2009 The Hollywood actress wore Stella McCartney. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Kate Moss, 2009 The British icon attended with Marc Jacobs, donning one of his metallic designs. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Alexa Chung, 2010 The TV presenter and model wore an androgynous suit by Philip Lim. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Taylor Swift, 2010 The singer donned a sequinned white gown by Badgley Mischka. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Sienna Miller, 2010 The British actress attended with boyfriend at the time, Jude Law, wearing a navy Pucci gown. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Diane Kruger, 2010 The actress wore Calvin Klein. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Kendall Jenner, 2014 The reality TV star made her Met Gala debut in a bespoke Topshop gown. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Cara Delevingne, Rihanna, Stella McCartney, Kate Bosworth and Reese Witherspoon, 2014 The five beauties all wore gowns by Stella McCartney. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Miley Cyrus and Zoe Kravitz, 2015 For the opening of the China: Through the Looking Glass exhibition, which was the subject of the documentary The First Monday in May, the two US starlets both donned gowns by Alexander Wang. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Beyoncé, 2015 The singer sparkled in a sheer Givenchy gown. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Kim Kardashian West, 2015 Arriving with husband Kanye, the reality TV star wore a gown by Roberto Cavalli. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Lady Gaga, 2015 The 'Joanne' singer wore Balenciaga. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Gigi Hadid The model wore a gown designed by Tommy Hilfiger. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Rihanna, 2017 The singer wore Comme des Garçons. Rex Features

How much does a ticket cost?

Tickets go for $30,000 (£23,000), while tables cost £275,000 (£211,000). Only those who have received Wintour’s approval will get an opportunity to attend the $3.5m (£2.69m) event.

While this is a monumental amount of money, as a fundraising event, it’s for a good cause.

All of the money from ticket sales is donated to the Costume Institute, which is the only department of the Met Museum that has to fund itself.

In 2018, it was reported that just over £12m was raised at that year’s event.

So, can anyone who can afford a ticket go?

Unfortunately not. Unlike other charity events, the Met Gala is invitation only and there is a waiting list to get a ticket.

According to The New York Times, invitations are typically based on a person’s status. So, if you’re the latest model, muse or major talent in the world of fashion, film or music, you’re pretty much guaranteed the opportunity to buy a seat.

While companies can buy entire tables at the event, Wintour still has the final say over every invitation, so brands can’t always choose who sits at their table.

How many people attend the Met Gala?

The Met Gala usually host around 600 attendees, according to British Vogue. However, a much smaller number attended in 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic.

In 2018, the “Heavenly Bodies” exhibition was the biggest the Costume Institute had produced to date, with around 58,600 square feet stretching over three galleries.

Who is invited this year?

The tradition is that every year a number of designers and celebrities are selected to co-chair the event alongside Wintour.

In 2021, Wintour selected actor Timothée Chalamet, musician Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman, and tennis star Naomi Osaka as hosts for the event. Honorary chairs included Tom Ford and Adam Mosseri.

This year, actors Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda will serve as the official co-chairs and hosts.